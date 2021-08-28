Limerick Weather: Saturday August 28, 2021

On Saturday morning, mist and fog will gradually clear to give another largely dry day with good sunny spells. It won't be quite as warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees and light northeast or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: High pressure will continue to bring dry settled weather over Ireland for much of next week. It will be a bit cooler with highest temperatures in the mid to high teens.

SATURDAY NIGHT will be mainly dry with clear spells in most areas and some patches of mist or fog. It will be cloudier in north Connacht and north Ulster with perhaps a little coastal drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country. It will be cloudier in places further to the north and northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the north to 23 degrees in the south, with light northerly breezes. Sunday night will be dry with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

MONDAY: Monday will be dry with cloudy periods and sunny intervals. It will be dry apart from the chance of one or two light showers. It won't as warm as previous days with temperatures ranging from 16 degrees in the east to 19 or 20 degrees in the west with light easterly breezes.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY will continue to be mainly dry with sunny spells for the most part and the possibility of an isolated light shower. Day time temperatures will range from 16 to nineteen degrees with light , mainly easterly breezes. Patches of mist and fog will develop at night and at times along coasts. :

FURTHER OUTLOOK: At the moment, it looks like the weather may become more unsettled through Friday and next weekend with some rain or showers at times.