'A genuinely lovely person': Limerick woman, 30, passes after cancer battle

THERE is immense sadness in a Limerick community this evening following the passing of a young women diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Kate O’Donnell, who was only 30, went to her God this week after a battle with fibrolamellar, a liver cancer which impacts just one in five million people.

Her friends in Caherdavin are rallying around her devastated family following the awful news, with her funeral taking place tomorrow afternoon.

Back in 2019, they helped raise tens of thousands of euro to help Kate pay for access to a licensed treatment called Atezolizumab – which costs almost €6,000 per vial.

Katie Campbell, who played camogie with her as a teenager in Na Piarsaigh and also attended Villiers School, said she was “full of heart and skill”.

“She fought so hard. She really wanted to live. It's just so sad. Kate was full of life. Any time I’ve met her over the last few years, she was always in good spirits and always kept the good side out.”

“Her family were so good to her. They were exceptional. They can be so proud of themselves. Kate was a fighter and a lovely girl. She always had time for everyone. She'll be remembered as a genuinely lovely person,” added her friend.

Katie was one of a committee who organised a fundraising night, which saw a huge attendance at the Na Piarsaigh clubhouse, where they witnessed a performance from local singer Emma Langford.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of former camogie star Kate O'Donnell today. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to all her family, friends & neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. — NapGAA (@NapGAA) August 24, 2021

“It was incredible, the floods of people who came out and how generous everyone was. It was a reflection of her and how well liked she was in the Na Piarsaigh and the wider Caherdavin community,” she recalled.

Sean O’Brien, who chairs Na Piarsaigh’s camogie set-up added: “On behalf of the camogie club, I'd like to express my sympathy, it's very sad for any parent to lose a child in that manner.”

And Pat O’Neill, who is also involved in camogie at the northside club, and was also on the organising committee added: “It was devastating nerws when we heard it. We had all hoped, wished and prayed we wouldn't hear this news. It came as an awful shock when we did hear it.”

He said everyone at Na Piarsaigh is there for the family, and “we won’t be found wanting in their time of need.”

Kate passed away peacefully at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin.

She’s sadly missed by her parents Patricia and Stephen, brothers Damien and Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and her beloved Dottie.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortége will be arriving at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm tomorrow, Friday, August 27.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending this service is limited to a maximum of 50.

There will be a live streaming of the service on the internet, which will go live at around 2.50pm.

It’s available at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

The password required to enter the page is SF1517.