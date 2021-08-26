Heroes all round: Limerick hurlers invite Dáithí to celebration

CIAN Lynch has oft said, "Limerick are the best supporters in the world" but they are an easy team of be fans of - on and off the pitch.

As the hurlers celebrated back to back All-Ireland titles this week they made time for every autograph hunter and photo request. But this time it was they who put out the invite.

They asked young Dáithí Lawless, from Cush, Martinstown, to join them in Houlihan's Bar in Kilmallock on Wednesday evening. Dáithí has made a remarkable recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident outside his home while riding his bicycle in April 2020.

Jack O'Shea, chairperson of the Rise4Dáithí fundraising group, said being offered the chance to meet one’s heroes is a rare opportunity and not one that Dáithí would ever refuse. He was joined by his brothers Liam and Anthony and his cousins DJ and Sean Kelly.

"The excitement in the car on the short journey from Martinstown to Kilmallock was palpable. The car might as well have been heading to Croke Park again, such was the buzz within. Armed with his beloved hurley, Dáithí was adamant that he was walking into Houlihan's where he would meet and greet those who have brought so much joy to a grateful county.

"Supported by his mother Antoinette, Dáithí walked through the doors to the outdoor garden and the ear to ear smile told you everything you needed to know about what this meant to Dáithí," said Jack.

He said the hurlers did not wait for Dáithí to come to them, they all went to Dáithí.

"They carried themselves with such humility and grace. It is what sets these bunch apart from everyone else. The grounded words and gestures is not just something put on for the cameras and media – they epitomise the essence of the terms 'grounded and humble'.

"As they gathered around Dáithí , they bent down to be at eye level with him, showing their understanding and respect. All knew his name, all knew his story, all felt a happiness to be in his company. Dáithí communicated as best he could with some words and some sign language and no player was shy in communicating back.

"Dáithí, not one to hold back on honesty, told the guys that Nickie Quaid is his favourite player and although Nickie wasn’t present, we’re confident this vital piece of information will make its way to him," said Jack.

Dáithí congratulated the team and also told the players that he loves Galway too as his parents are from Limerick and Galway.

"All the players had the craic with Dáithí. They were delighted that Dáithí ’s first preference would always be Limerick but it’s good that he can hedge his bets if ever needed, although we all hope it will be some time before he needs to do that," said Jack.

The players signed Dáithí's hurley to go with the autographed jersey they gave him when he returned home to Martinstown last October after seven months in Temple Street Children’s Hospital.