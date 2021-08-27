Limerick Weather: Friday, August 27, 2021

TODAY will be dry and mostly sunny once any early morning mist and fog clears. Temperatures will generally reach 20 to 23 degrees but a light easterly breeze will keep maximum temperatures around 18 or 19 degrees towards the southeast Munster coast.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 14 degrees, mildest in the west, with light easterly or variable winds.
