25/08/2021

Good news for film fans as independent cinema to return to Limerick

The Belltable will once again play host to IFI film nights from next month

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AFTER more than 18 months, the popular Irish Film Institute film nights at the Belltable are to return to Limerick.

The venue in O’Connell Street will play host to a weekly screening of a new, independent film each Monday from September 6.

It will be the first time the event has taken place since March 2020 when the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic forced its suspension.

The first film is Summer of Soul (...or when the revolution could not be televised), with two screenings, one at 5pm, the other at 8pm.

It takes us back to 1969, during the same summer as Woodstock, when a different music festival took place 100 miles away. More than 300,000 people attended the summer concert series known as the Harlem Cultural Festival. It was filmed, but after that summer, the footage sat in a basement for 50 years. Until now.

Tickets can only be purchased online and are €8.

Next on the agenda, the following week is the Danish black comedy Another round.

Capacity in the Belltable will be limited to facilitate social distancing.

