Limerick PhD researcher breaks down the world of chemistry in new podcast

A new podcast – The Periodic Table of People – aims to break down the world of chemistry so that students seeking to study or work in this wonderful field can learn more about science.
The podcast is the brainchild of Niamh O’Mahoney, a PhD researcher at UCC who hails from Cappamore. She stated, “chemistry has never been so topical in mainstream media with endless discussion on the Covid-19 vaccine over the past year. I realised we need to harness this new awareness of the field and make knowledge of careers in chemistry accessible to everyone in a free and interactive manner. When activities were halted due to restrictions, I felt it was important to allow students to get all the information they needed to make the right decision.”
The podcast is available to stream online on various platforms.
