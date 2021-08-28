Limerick artist adds to our ‘Continuation’

Continuation is a new exhibition bringing together works by nine Limerick-based artists who have formed connections through their practices over the course of two decades.

The exhibition aims to honour Limerick’s history of group shows, from Sean Keating’s exhibitions in the 1930s and spanning through generations of Limerick painters who trained at Limerick School of Art and Design.

The work shows traces of the reality of the age that we live in, and the enormous upheaval of our times. Viewing these dynamic pieces will leave you with a feeling of painting's continual relevance and reinvention in these times of great upheaval.

Artists Patrick Corcoran, Martin Finnin, Gillian Kenny Shinnors, Melanie O'Rourke, Lorraine Murphy, Brian McMahon, Tom Prendergast, Ciarán Power and John Shinnors will contribute pieces for the exhibition.

The launch will take place on Thursday, September 9 from 6pm-9pm (timed event in line with public health measures) at The People's Museum of Limerick. The Irish Chamber Orchestra will perform on the night. There will be a wine reception at 6.30pm in the garden.

There will also be an open day on Saturday, September 11 from 1pm-4pm with artists' talks including John Shinnors at 2.30pm. Exhibition opening times: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm and will run until Thursday, October 7 at The People's Museum of Limerick.