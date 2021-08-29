Search our Archive

All-Ireland winning weekend for Limerick's Liam Davis

All-Ireland winning weekend for Limerick's Liam Davis

AS well as John Kiely's men weaving their magic in Croke Park, Limerick managed to win another All-Ireland at the weekend!

Liam Davis from Martinstown, a second year student at Scoil Pól, Kilfinane won the gold medal in the Under 16 All-Ireland Open Boat competition in Lough Swilly, Co Donegal on Saturday.

In conjunction with that, he also achieved the standard required to qualify for Team Ireland to fish at the World Championships in Portugal next year. The 13-year-old is unable to make this trip as he has over achieved somewhat at his tender age and is too young to be able to compete at the Worlds which is unfortunate but there will, no doubt, be other opportunities available.

