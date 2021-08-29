All-Ireland winning weekend for Limerick's Liam Davis

AS well as John Kiely's men weaving their magic in Croke Park, Limerick managed to win another All-Ireland at the weekend!
Liam Davis from Martinstown, a second year student at Scoil Pól, Kilfinane won the gold medal in the Under 16 All-Ireland Open Boat competition in Lough Swilly, Co Donegal on Saturday.
In conjunction with that, he also achieved the standard required to qualify for Team Ireland to fish at the World Championships in Portugal next year. The 13-year-old is unable to make this trip as he has over achieved somewhat at his tender age and is too young to be able to compete at the Worlds which is unfortunate but there will, no doubt, be other opportunities available.
More News
Left to right: Brothers Kevin O'Connor, the late Brendan O’Connor and the late Fr Dermot O’Connor. Fr Dermot spent 26 years on the missions in Brazil
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.