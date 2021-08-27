Limerick fans use 'planes, trains and automobiles' to get to Croker for stag party

IF a certain Danish beer did stag weekends then this would probably be their best one ever!

Alan O’Dwyer, from Old Pallas, and his stag party drove down to beautiful Dingle on Friday. A couple of alcoholic beverages may have been consumed on Friday and Saturday nights to steady the nerves ahead of the All-Ireland final.

On Sunday, Alan, Joe O’Keeffe, Michael O’Dwyer, Gavin O’Leary, Michael O’Keeffe, Christian O’Dwyer, Luke O’Dwyer, and Pierce O’Dwyer flew from Kerry Airport to Dublin Airport. They headed straight for Croke Park and watched a terrific Limerick display that was one for the ages – just like their stag! That evening they returned home thanks to Irish Rail.

All that was missing was Fungie!

“It was planes, trains and automobiles,” laughed Alan, who will marry Louise Tobin, from Thurles, next month.

The whole weekend was planned with military precision.

“Michael and Joe O’Keeffe were the brains in fairness to then. We always had the plan to go up to the All-Ireland final on Sunday. We were thinking of driving at one stage but it would be a fair stint to go from Dingle to Dublin.

“We took a chance a week or two before the Waterford game in the semi-final that Limerick would make it to the final and we booked it,” said Alan, who is the treasurer of Pallasgreen GAA Club.

He and the lads could even afford to have a bit of a lie in on Sunday morning compared to most Limerick supporters.

“We flew from Kerry Airport at 1.30pm. The plane landed in Dublin at 2.10pm. The airport was quiet so we had no bother getting through. We were at Croke Park at about 2.45pm. It was perfect timing.

“We were sitting in our seats at 3pm. It was good going. It was easier than driving from Pallas I can tell you!” laughed Alan, who very kindly took a call from the Limerick Leader on Monday morning despite all the travelling.

Alan, who is only 33 - although he told the Leader he didn’t “feel too young today” - said it couldn’t have been a better stag weekend.

“It worked out perfect with the match. We all had tickets so we were very lucky. We were spread all over the place. I was in the Cusack Stand. We had great tickets in fairness,” said Alan.

While they didn’t have any players from the parish of Pallasgreen and Temlebraden on the pitch they did have the man who looks after all the team to cheer on – kitman Ger O’Connell.

“They’re all brilliant in fairness. We’re following Limerick for years and it is very strange to say we’re getting used to winning All-Irelands. We have to enjoy these few years as long as we can,” said Alan.

He and his stag party did that in Dingle and Dublin. Looking back in the years to come, Alan said it will be a “very memorable” stag weekend as he now looks forward to his and Louise’s wedding day.

And definitely a good story to tell the grandchildren.