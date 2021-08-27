Principal of hurling hotbed is full of praise for former students on the Limerick panel

THE principal of Castletroy College has paid a warm tribute to the Limerick panel – and in particular to the school’s former students in the squad.

Just before 3.30pm on Sunday, four alumni of Castletroy College marched behind The Artane Band – Ahane brothers Tom and Dan Morrissey, South Liberties man Barry Nash, and Gearoid Hegarty, who represents St Patrick’s.

“We are so proud of these four guys. They were so strong for their school at the time, they brought on hurling in the school, and they’ve returned so many times to share their achievements. The four of them are fantastic young men,” said principal Padraig Flanagan.

Traditionally, he said, Castletroy College did not have a strong Harty Cup team – but it is thanks to the four lads that the school was firmly put on Limerick’s hurling map.

“They really are legends for the younger generation of hurlers to look up to – and so amenable,” said the principal.

Padraig was one of the lucky ones to sit among a reduced crowd of 40,107 in Croke Park, and he said there was a real feeling of history being made.

“It was a sense of deep satisfaction. Not so much the euphoria like 2018. Just that we are witnessing an historic performance. One thing which stands out I think is people realise they are watching history – yet not taking it for granted as they know it won’t go on forever,” he added.

Sadly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school has not been able to invite the four back in to celebrate the back-to-back Liam MacCarthy wins with its current intake.

It’s something he hopes to rectify in the coming months.

“We saw the evidence of their hard work, resilience and levelheadedness which is very obvious amongst the whole squad.

“We have kept in touch with them, and when conditions allow, we look forward to having them back in again, as they were many times after 2018,” he added.

Mr Flanagan said there is a real sense of envy at the achievements of Limerick hurling from around the country.

“The whole structure is just impeccable. I’ve travelled around the country and people admire it so much,” he explained.