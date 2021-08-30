Bail denied at Limerick court for man who is accused of threatening to kill

A MAN accused of threatening to kill his female neighbour was refused bail at Limerick District Court.

The male, aged in his 40s, with an address in Limerick city, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett at a vacation sitting.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant by Detective Garda Mike Brennan during the procedural hearing.

The accused faces a number of counts of threat to kill, theft and one of harassment.

A bail application was made by his solicitor, Tom Kiely. Det Gda Brennan opposed the application, saying he believed the accused would “commit further serious offences” if granted bail.

“He is a practising Muslim. He moved in next door to the female victim, who is also a Muslim. He had no cooker or washing machine so she gave the use of her cooker and washing machine.

“In 2019, relations began to sour. The victim’s children are being raised as Catholics and she decided to celebrate Christmas. He took exception to this,” alleged Det Gda Brennan.

On one date, Det Gda Brennan alleged, the defendant “demanded €1,300 from his neighbour as his mother was ill” and he needed to go home.

“He abused her verbally and said, ‘I give you a week or I will kill you’,” alleged Det Gda Brennan.

The detective garda alleged that a bike, barbecue and runners, which were the property of the complainant, were found in the accused’s house.

On another date, Det Gda Brennan alleged, the defendant said to the neighbour while on the street, “You are f*****g dead” and “continued cursing”.

Mr Kiely, solicitor, said his client speaks Arabic and has “little or no English”.

“It is curious that he would say it (threat to kill) in clear English,” said Mr Kiely.

Det Gda Brennan said he “wasn’t present”.

Mr Kiely said his client gave the complainant money to book flights that were “not booked”.

“He was brought to Shannon Airport on two or three occasions but the ‘flight’ was cancelled,” said Mr Kiely.

The solicitor said his client “denies all matters with which he has been charged”.

Mr Kiely said the bike, barbecue and runners had been given by the alleged injured party to him as “presents”.

The complainant gave evidence in court.

“It has been very horrible for us. I had to move from my home and change my whole life. It is so difficult,” she said.

In applying for bail, Mr Kiely said his client has been in custody since April 23 and is entitled to the “presumption of innocence”.

“I can’t get away from the seriousness of the charges. The allegations are alleged to have happened at (an address in Limerick city). There is no longer the risk of this happening as she has moved,” said Mr Kiely.

Judge Gabbett said there is a “religious aspect to this” and an “element of coercive control”.

Quoting the alleged victim, Judge Gabbett said she was “in fear of him”; “it was difficult to drive around town” and she was “so frightened”.

The judge refused the applicant bail on the grounds that he is “charged with serious offences” and it is “reasonably considered necessary to prevent further committing of crimes.”

He was remanded in custody to be returned for trial at Limerick Circuit Court.