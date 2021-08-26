Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Plans to open Limerick's own ‘nature tourist office’ to be discussed

Nick Rabbitts

news@limerickleader.ie

PLANS to develop a “tourist office for nature” will be discussed at an event in Limerick this Friday night.

Local campaigner Sinead Jackson will on Friday night host a meeting in the hope of progressing plans for a Shannon Interpretation Centre which she hopes to open in the city.

She has already held talks with a local businessman and won support for the plan from Green party councillor Sean Hartigan.

Sinead said: “I hope to raise awareness of climate related issues and bring nature alive in the centre. To show nature for what it is. Bring the mythology and beauty of Limerick into poetry.”

She pointed out there are several important nature lands in Limerick, including the Corbally baths, the Westfields Wetlands and the Baggot Estate.

An interpretive centre could act as a signpost to these, she explained.

Sinead hopes that other environmental organisations across the city and county join in.

And she’s already identified a number of urban locations where she feels an interpretive centre could be built.

The meeting begins at 6pm this Friday, August 27.

It will take place virtually via the Zoom platform.

For more information, you can telephone Sinead at 085-2623312. Alternatively, email sineadjirl@gmail.com

