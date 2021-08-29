Limerick group travels to 32 counties in 16 hours in memory of pal Mikey

FAMILY and friends of a Limerick man who died in his sleep have gone to the ends of the earth to keep his memory alive - they travelled the 32 counties in 24 hours while raising funds for a good cause.

On February 17, 2020, Michael (Mikey) Doran (pictured) went to bed as normal, but sadly he never woke up. He suffered cardiac arrhythmia which causes the heart to beat irregularly. He had just turned 30.

The following April, Mikey’s brother Kevin Doran from Bruff and his friends decided to do something to remember Mikey by, as well as assisting the Irish Heart Foundation.

A total of €16,000 was raised. A cheque for that amount was handed over to the Irish Heart Foundation in Bruff last Saturday.

“In his memory we hoped to raise as much as possible for the Irish Heart Foundation and keep his memory well and truly alive,” Kevin explained.

“He had heart problems when he was younger but he had no real complaints before his death. I was talking to him the day before,” Kevin added.

Due to Covid-19, Kevin and the other organisers, Tommy Shortt and Donal Doran, held off on doing the fundraising trip until July 9 last.

Their aim was to drive the 32 counties in 24 hours and they accomplished their task in 16 and a half hours.

The group travelling in five cars comprised of Mikey’s brothers Kevin and Donal along with Louise Roche, Tommy Shortt, Philip Bray, Pat Dooley, Geoff Bevan, Dan Gallichan, Michael O’Donovan, Christopher Crotty and Patrick Kirby.

“We had the route on each of our phones and we would swap the drivers. It was a long day - we travelled 1,248km.

“We started at Mountcollins GAA Club and we were able to hit Cork, Kerry and Limerick within five minutes of each other,” said Kevin.

“My sister Tina raised €800 on her own and Daniel Byrnes raffled a Heineken keg and an expensive bottle of whiskey and raised over €800.”

Mikey, who was formerly of Meanus and Dromkeen, was very popular in the local hospitality sector.

He had been the manager of The Library nightclub before moving to The Black Rabbit and then became a salesperson with Eir.

He is sadly missed by his partner Hannah Laffan, his family and friends.