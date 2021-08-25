Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Council issue update on another student development in Limerick

Council issue update on another student development in Limerick

The site in St Gerard Street where development is planned

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

COUNCIL planners have given the go-ahead to plans for a student housing development in the city centre.

Developers Cloonsuck Properties, based in Redgate, are seeking to convert two units in St Gerard Street, just off O’Connell Avenue to student accommodation.

It would measure around 511 square metres over three floors at 2 and 3 St Gerard Street. It’s unclear how many bed spaces will be provided.

The complex would be built on the site of the former Turkish baths building which closed in the late 1880s.

A number of neighbouring householders objected to the project.

They argued there is already enough student accommodation, as well as expressing fears around an increase in traffic and a lack of parking space, and an increase in requirement for bins.

One suggested it has the potential to become Airbnb accommodation, and is not in keeping with the street.

In a submission to council, representatives of the developer said they determined it as being appropriate for student housing due to its proximity to Mary Immaculate College.

This, they said, was based on engagement with local property managers who also operate rental accommodation.

They believe student housing use would have less requirement for parking spaces.

“In the engagement with local property managers, there was a clear direction from those consulted there was a clear demand for a development of the scale proposed. Property managers consulted were of the view the scale of the development proposed was modest and was both efficient and easy to manage and operate,” they added.

Limerick City and County Council gave the development permission subject to a number of conditions.

These include a stipulation the developer pays €10,220 for public infrastructure and facilities, and that a student management plan be put in place.

No extra development above the roof parapet levels is allowed, including lift motor enclosures, air handling equipment and storage tanks.

No construction work is permitted outside 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm Saturday, Sundays, public holidays, while adequate car parking provided for workers and visitors.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media