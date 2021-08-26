Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Limerick based online charity shop hosts raffle to raise funds for Women’s Aid

A Limerick based online charity shop, Second Time Lucky, is hosting a fundraiser in aid of Women’s Aid, to gather much-needed funds for victims of domestic violence in Ireland.

The overall aim of the charity competition is to help refine and maintain essential services dealing with the intervention and prevention of domestic violence. The number of people who contacted Women's Aid in Ireland increased by 43% last year compared to 2019.

On Monday August 30, Second Time Lucky will be raffling off prizes from various small Irish businesses, such as Pressed Flowers By Nell, Solas Cineálta, Fika Coffee Bar, Bittersweet Tattoos, and many more local talents.


So far, Second Time Lucky’s small but mighty community has collectively raised €800 of the overall goal of €1000.

Founded in May of 2021 on Instagram, the shop aims to create a safe and enjoyable space for anyone to enjoy and benefit from, through sharing helpful resources and uplifting messages

“This shop has provided me personally with countless beautiful experiences, without a doubt it is changing my life in the most wonderful of ways,” says Megan Quinn, who runs the shop.

“We regularly receive messages from a vast number of courageous women, recounting their own personal success stories with thanks to the Women’s Aid charity. I will never forget one woman in particular stating that ‘without Women’s Aid, I would definitely not be here today’.


“This is why we do what we do, to support incredible and selfless individuals in improving the quality of life for countless women across the country.”


To enter this raffle, just make a donation on GoFundMe, and you’ll be entered into the competition. All details available on Instagram @2nd.time.lucky

