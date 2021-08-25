RNLI rescue family of four and their two dogs on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI were launched on Tuesday August 24, to assist a family of 4 and their 2 dogs on a 12ft speedboat with engine failure south of Garrykennedy Harbour.

At 7.05pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm crew Owen Cavanagh, crew Steve Smyth, Chris Parker and Tom Hayes on board.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 7.15pm. The family of four and their two dogs were safe and unharmed. Given their proximity to Garrykennedy Harbour, the closest safe harbour, and the hour, the helm decided that the safest option was to set up an astern tow and take the vessel with her passengers and an RNLI volunteer on board, to Garrykennedy, where the boat was tied alongside at 7.45pm.

At 7.50pm lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 8.05pm.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises water users to ‘ensure your boat equipment and engine are in good working order and always carry a means of communication’.

Thankfully for all involved, the lake was calm. Visibility was good.