Investigation begins following assault in Limerick park

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an assault which occurred in Arthurs Quay on Sunday August 22, 2021 at approximately 6:30pm.
Gardaí confirmed to the Limerick Leader that "A male, aged in his late teens, was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries"
Images, claiming to be the injuries from alleged assault have begun to circulate on social media in recent days. The Gardaí have also confirmed that "No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing"
