25/08/2021

Crime File: Limerick Gardaí seek witnesses as 82 year old woman robbed

Gardai in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a handbag from an elderly lady in broad daylight in the city centre.

"A lady who is eighty two years old drove into the city from Caherdavin on Sunday last around 1.30pm. She parked on Broad Street." Sergeant Ber Leetch confirmed. 

"She was approached by a male who was begging for money, she didn’t engage with him but he spotted her handbag on the passenger seat, grabbed it and ran off. The poor lady was very shocked." Leetch continued

Gardai in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are asking any persons who were on Broad Street last Sunday August 22 at one thirty to please contact them on 061 212400 if they saw this theft.

