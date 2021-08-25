Crime File: Limerick Gardaí seek witnesses as 82 year old woman robbed

Gardai in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a handbag from an elderly lady in broad daylight in the city centre.
"A lady who is eighty two years old drove into the city from Caherdavin on Sunday last around 1.30pm. She parked on Broad Street." Sergeant Ber Leetch confirmed.
"She was approached by a male who was begging for money, she didn’t engage with him but he spotted her handbag on the passenger seat, grabbed it and ran off. The poor lady was very shocked." Leetch continued
Gardai in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are asking any persons who were on Broad Street last Sunday August 22 at one thirty to please contact them on 061 212400 if they saw this theft.
More News
Bishop Brendan Leahy has asked what Limerick parishes can do to help in the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.