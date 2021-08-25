Search our Archive

25/08/2021

First tenants of new Limerick housing scheme get their keys

Catherine Crowe at her new house as Mayor Daniel Butler handed out keys to the new tenants of Sycamore Avenue

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE first ever tenants at a new housing development on Limerick’s southside have received their keys from the mayor.

Some 43 new homes have been built in Rathbane, adjacent to Old Christians GAA Club, comprising of 14 two-storey and 29 three-storey houses.

The development mix of 20 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units comprise 31 houses and 12 apartments or duplexes and is located at Sycamore Avenue.

Depending on their location the new homes will have addresses of either Hawthorn Place, Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane or Hawthorn Row, Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane.

Prospective tenants were contacted by the Housing Support Services of Limerick City and County Council, prior to being allocated one of the homes.

In addition to the new homes, the development also includes a new road and footpaths connecting with the existing Sycamore Avenue, 76 car parking spaces.

Hard landscaping including a homezone area, bin stores, boundary walls and street lighting have also been constructed along with play areas, planting and trees.

Below: Wade Welsh and Pamela Welsh with Christian Pascoal, 7 and Alia Welch, 3 at their new house with Mayor Daniel Butler.

Delivery of the project cost around €9m.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: “The provision of high-quality and suitable housing for the people of Limerick is one of the most fundamental services provided by the Council. I’m delighted to have been able to present some of the new tenants’ keys to their new homes in Rathbane.”

“Limerick City and County Council has so far this year allocated 189 homes to people across Limerick and there is a pipeline of new housing developments at various stages of design or construction in train,” he said, “These tenants will help to create and reinvigorate an already strong and close-knit community in Rathbane. That is the overall objective for all of us, to create strong communities that will help and support each other and ensure our homes and localities are safe and welcoming.”

