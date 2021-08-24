Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Appeal for Limerick fans to ‘socialise sensibly’

Appeal for Limerick fans to ‘socialise sensibly’

Limerick and Cork fans outside Croke Park ahead of the All-Ireland final last Sunday | PICTURE: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West has urged Limerick fans to socialise “sensibly” in the wake of the side’s All-Ireland victory.

Limerick ran out 3-32 to 1-22 winners over Cork in Croke Park sparking celebrations around the county.

In congratulating the hurlers for their historic back-to-back win, the department also requested fans celebrate responsibly in the days to come.

“While we appreciate that many supporters may want to socialise with friends and family in the coming days, we urge that you do so sensibly and that you adhere to Public Health guidelines. Unfortunately, we have seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Limerick in recent weeks,” the department said in a statement released this teatime.

It appealed to people who have not yet registered for a Covid-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

“In addition to vaccination, basic public health measures such as wearing a facemask, avoiding high risk social situations and washing your hands remain critically important and, if you develop symptoms of Covid-19 in the coming days, please self-isolate and get tested,” they added.

Speaking at today’s media briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people are “well aware” of how to socialise responsibly.

He said it’s his view that unvaccinated people should not go to large events, as the incidence is too high and the protection from mass vaccination hasn't fully been reached.

Gardai in Dublin yesterday said they’d asked a number of licensed premises around Croke Park to close.

They also said they’d received reports of anti-social behaviour and people not socially distancing near the venue, whose crowd was capped at just over 40,000 due to restrictions.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media