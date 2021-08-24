Appeal for Limerick fans to ‘socialise sensibly’

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West has urged Limerick fans to socialise “sensibly” in the wake of the side’s All-Ireland victory.

Limerick ran out 3-32 to 1-22 winners over Cork in Croke Park sparking celebrations around the county.

In congratulating the hurlers for their historic back-to-back win, the department also requested fans celebrate responsibly in the days to come.

“While we appreciate that many supporters may want to socialise with friends and family in the coming days, we urge that you do so sensibly and that you adhere to Public Health guidelines. Unfortunately, we have seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Limerick in recent weeks,” the department said in a statement released this teatime.

It appealed to people who have not yet registered for a Covid-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

“In addition to vaccination, basic public health measures such as wearing a facemask, avoiding high risk social situations and washing your hands remain critically important and, if you develop symptoms of Covid-19 in the coming days, please self-isolate and get tested,” they added.

Speaking at today’s media briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people are “well aware” of how to socialise responsibly.

He said it’s his view that unvaccinated people should not go to large events, as the incidence is too high and the protection from mass vaccination hasn't fully been reached.

Gardai in Dublin yesterday said they’d asked a number of licensed premises around Croke Park to close.

They also said they’d received reports of anti-social behaviour and people not socially distancing near the venue, whose crowd was capped at just over 40,000 due to restrictions.