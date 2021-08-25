Crime File: Garda warning as thieves target open windows in Limerick

As the weather in Limerick has turned warm again and Limerick Gardai are warning the public about burglaries.
"Windows can be left open or patio doors may not be locked so don’t leave the house unless you have checked that every door and window are secure" admitted Ber Leetch from Henry Street Garda.
"Gardai know that burglars will try doors to see if they are locked so don’t rely on others to lock up, check it yourself. A lady who lives in the Rosbrien of Limerick area got a terrible shock last week while she was watching television in her home. She heard a noise upstairs and when she went to check she saw somebody had climbed into her bathroom through an open window.
"In this case, the burglar took off empty handed but we need to think like a criminal about how easy it might be to get into our homes. If you have a flat roof, it may give a burglar access to an upstairs window, do you leave a ladder in the garden or could your bins be used as a climbing aid? Don’t make it easy for them, remove anything that could be used as a tool to break in and if you see anybody hanging around who isn’t from the area, call your local Gardai."
