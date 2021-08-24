Search our Archive

WATCH: Limerick GAA club enjoys national spotlight on All-Ireland final day

RTE's west of Ireland correspondent Pat McGrath speaks with Na Piarsaigh stalwart Finbarr Brougham on All-Ireland final day

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NORTHSIDE GAA club which had two starters on Sunday’s victorious All-Ireland Limerick panel welcomed RTÉ cameras to capture fan reaction on the big day.

With tens of thousands of supporters unable to make the trip to Croke Park due to a reduced capacity, the national broadcaster captured the reaction of fans at Na Piarsaigh’s clubhouse in Elm Drive, Caherdavin.

The station interviewed fans prior to the match, before carrying out a live broadcast outside the home of Limerick’s county hurling champions following the Treaty’s defeat of Cork.

Here, Na Piarsaigh had set up both an outdoor area, and indoor, socially distanced tables in the hall, where around 100 fans watched the game.

Club stalwart Finbarr Brougham was interviewed in front of a sea of green jerseys and happy faces of fans both young and old.

He described Limerick’s performance as one of “power, precision and accuracy”.

“It was an epic performance from a serious Limerick team,” he said live on RTÉ’s Six One news, “We are thrilled three of our clubmen in Na Piarsaigh – William O’Donoghue, Peter Casey – who unfortunately had to go off injured – and Conor Boylan, were involved on the panel.”

“We are thrilled on the northside of the city, plus for the whole city and county to help bring back-to-back All-Irelands to Limerick.”

Na Piarsaigh president Frank Kavanagh added: “Today’s proves that Limerick are the greatest team of all time as far as I am concerned.”

The club’s public relations officer Derek Giltenan was one of the lucky fans to be able to secure a ticket for Croke Park.

He said: “To win three All-Irelands in four years, it’s the stuff of dreams. They are a serious team, a serious squad. People have already said so much about them that what more can you say?”

Derek was delighted to see a sense of normality return, with fans gathering together in the clubhouse to enjoy the game.

“It was great to see the club populated. It’s what people have been crying out for – to be back involved. Yesterday was as close as we have got,” he said.

RTÉ’s decision to broadcast from the club was also welcomed, with Derek adding: “It’s a reflection on where we have come the last 10 or 15 years. We’ve gone from being minnows to the kingpins of hurling in Limerick.”

