Limerick Weather: Wednesday August 25, 2021

Dry and very warm on Wednesday in Limerick with good spells of sunshine generally. Mist and fog may linger in parts, mainly along northern coasts. Top temperatures of 21 to 25 or 26 degrees Celsius, in just light northeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: A very settled week with warm, dry and mostly fine conditions. Overnight mist and fog may linger in places through the day though.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with long clear spells and just light easterly breezes. Some mist and fog in parts too, especially across the north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light northeast or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Dry and very warm for the main with long spells of late summer sunshine and just light northeast breezes. The warmest day of the week with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, warmest across the midlands.

FRIDAY: Dry and warm for most with spells of sunshine, though it will be cooler and cloudier across eastern counties with perhaps some lingering mist and fog here. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius, warmest across Atlantic counties, in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

THIS WEEKEND: The settled spell will continue through the weekend with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures above average, into the twenties in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.

OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEK: The mainly dry, settled spell will continue. Still warm but with temperatures decreasing slightly to around average. Winds will be light, mainly easterly in direction.