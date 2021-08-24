Limerick gardai investigate assault complaint

GARDAI are investigating an alleged assault in the William Street / Gerald Griffin Street area which has been widely shared on social media.
A garda spokesperson said they received reports of an alleged assault on Monday, August 22 at approximately 12.20am.
"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
A video of the incident has been seen by the Limerick Leader. It has been "forwarded many times" on Whatsapp.
