A ‘flippin’ fabulous National Burger Day for Limerick based charity

DELICIOUS burgers were devoured in the sunshine when Mid-West Simon Community hosted burger barbecues for clients in their services in Limerick and Ennis as part of National Burger Day.

All burgers were kindly donated by Kepak.

National Burger Day was sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmeadan.

With every burger purchased and photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal was donated to Simon Communities and a total of 16,000 meals were donated to Simon Communities including Mid West Simon which has a base on Lower Carey's Road in the city.

There was an increase of 2,000 meals donated from last year’s figure of 14,000 meals.

“We are delighted and very grateful for the number of meals donated to Simon Communities as part of #NationalBurgerDay, with an increase of 2,000 extra meals donated this year,” said Jackie Bonfield, CEO, Mid West Simon Community.

“We would like to congratulate both Bun Bros, Ennis for being voted the Best Burger Takeaway Chain in Munster and also to Flipside, Sligo Ireland’s Best Burger Winner and to all the other winners. We would like to thank Kepak and the public for buying burgers and also all the supporters of National Burger Day for their contributions to this campaign. We are very much looking forward to National Burger Day again next year!”