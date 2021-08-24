Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Max of 300 at ‘in person’ lectures as University of Limerick outlines return plan

Aine Fitzgerald

news@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick has implemented a maximum capacity of 300 students for face-to-face lectures for the new academic semester.

Students have been informed via email that Week 1 of the Autumn 2021 semester commences on Monday, September 6 (first year students excluded) with teaching and exam weeks taking place as per the academic calendar.

“To safely accommodate your return to campus, and to comply with government guidance, the university has implemented a maximum capacity of 300 students for face-to-face lectures,” reads the email from the Academic Registry Team. All lectures above this capacity will be delivered online for the Autumn semester. Apart from these large lectures, all other activities are planned to be on-campus.

“The university will continue to adhere to government public safety advice as well as observe the recent Higher Education Reopening Plan guidance issued by the Irish Universities Association (IUA),” the email continues.

Due to Leaving Certificate results being issued later than normal, the incoming undergraduate CAO students will commence classes in Week 4, on Monday, September 27 and will have a 12 week Autumn semester (9 teaching weeks, 1 reading week and 2 exam weeks).

“This truncated Autumn Semester ensures that first year students will finish the semester at the same time as all other year groups, and that the Spring Semester can proceed as planned per the academic calendar.”

All other first years (postgraduates or non-CAO courses) will commence on September 6. A small number of first year courses are approved to commence early. “The health and safety of our staff and students remains a top priority for UL and all of the above is subject to public health guidance,” concluded the email.

