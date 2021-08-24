Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Limerick set for 'mini' heatwave as temperatures set to last

Limerick set for 'mini' heatwave as temperatures set to last

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick is set for a 'mini' heatwave in the coming days as temperatures are set to soar. Met Eireann, which quantifies a heat wave as "five days over 25 degrees" believes that the rest of the week and even the weekend, are set fair. 

Wednesday is set to be dry with long clear spells and just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, while Thursday is to be very warm. The warmest day of the week with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, warmest across the midlands.

Friday will see top temperatures of 17 to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius with the weekend set to be a settled spell with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures above average, into the twenties in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.

