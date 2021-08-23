BREAKING: Daily Covid-19 numbers confirmed as 32 admitted to ICU in last seven days

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,592 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 318 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with Covid-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with Covid-19 receiving critical care. The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

"Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

"Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of Covid-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to Covid-19. While our vaccination programme continues to offer great hope, at this point in time, only 53% of 16- to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated. This age group continues to account for the highest incidence of Covid-19 in our population.

"Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, should do so as soon as possible. It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected 7-14 days after your second dose.

"Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, however mild self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or your GP."