Gardai shut several Dublin pubs after All-Ireland final crowds spark Covid concerns

Supporters arrive at Croke Park ahead of yesterday's All-Ireland final | PICTURE: STEPHEN MCCARTHY/SPORTSFILE
A NUMBER of pubs in the vicinity of Croke Park were closed yesterday after crowds of supporters gathered for the All-Ireland final.
Ahead of Limerick’s Liam MacCarthy cup win over Cork, pictures and videos shared on social media showed crowds packed on streets with no social distancing and little mask wearing.
Following an inspection of some licensed premises, a spokesperson for the gardai confirmed it requested they cease trading temporarily “in the interests of health and safety”.
“As part of the policing plan for yesterday’s All Ireland Final, and following reports of anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing among crowds, Gardaí conducted a number of inspections of licensed premises in the Croke Park area. A number of these premises were asked to temporarily cease trading in the interest of public safety,” confirmed a statement from the force.
“Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at one of these premises,” they added.
Back in Limerick, no licensed premises were closed across either the Henry Street and Roxboro garda divisions on Sunday.
