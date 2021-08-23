Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Gardai shut several Dublin pubs after All-Ireland final crowds spark Covid concerns

Gardai shut several Dublin pubs after All-Ireland final crowds spark Covid concerns

Supporters arrive at Croke Park ahead of yesterday's All-Ireland final | PICTURE: STEPHEN MCCARTHY/SPORTSFILE

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of pubs in the vicinity of Croke Park were closed yesterday after crowds of supporters gathered for the All-Ireland final.

Ahead of Limerick’s Liam MacCarthy cup win over Cork, pictures and videos shared on social media showed crowds packed on streets with no social distancing and little mask wearing.

Following an inspection of some licensed premises, a spokesperson for the gardai confirmed it requested they cease trading temporarily “in the interests of health and safety”.

“As part of the policing plan for yesterday’s All Ireland Final, and following reports of anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing among crowds, Gardaí conducted a number of inspections of licensed premises in the Croke Park area. A number of these premises were asked to temporarily cease trading in the interest of public safety,” confirmed a statement from the force.

“Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at one of these premises,” they added.

Back in Limerick, no licensed premises were closed across either the Henry Street and Roxboro garda divisions on Sunday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media