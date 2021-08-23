Limerick YouTuber makes final cut for major award

A TOTTENHAM Hotspur fan from Raheen has made the final cut for a major award for internet content creators.

Matt Hayes, 20, has almost 12,000 subscribers to his popular YouTube channel, Matt Hayes- Tottenham Blog, where he reports on the latest goings on around the Premier League club.

Now, he has made the final shortlist in the race to win the title of Best Young Content Creator at the Football Content Awards.

It was a public vote which put him in the final 15 candidates – and now he has appealed to Limerick people to once again back him.

I've been announced as a finalist for the Best Young Content Creator of the Year 2021! Thank you to everyone who voted... but now it's time to vote again! https://t.co/qJxT2M9OaU pic.twitter.com/s9pgwQQcvW — Matt Hayes - Tottenham Blog (@matthayesthfc) August 23, 2021

Matt told the Limerick Leader today he is surprised to make the final.

“I put my name in the hat on a whim and that's turned out to be a great decision! I'm just so appreciative of the support I have around me, and so honoured to have my name included in a star studded list of nominees for various awards,” he added.

Matt, who broadcasts nightly, and also hosts watchalongs during Spurs matches, has seen his viewer numbers soar to around 9,000 per episode.

In recent weeks, he even managed to secure an appearance from the respected soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano on his channel.

To view Matt’s You Tube channel, please click here.

For information on how to vote, visit: https://footballcontentawards.com/2021/07/23/how-to-vote-in-the-football-content-awards/