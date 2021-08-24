Gardaí seek witnesses following Limerick city assault

Gardai in Henry Street are looking for witnesses to an assault which took place on Sunday August 22 at twenty five past six in the evening.
A young man, aged 19 years, was in Arthurs Quay Park. He was suddenly struck on the top of his head, with the head injury requiring him to be transferred to hospital by ambulance where he received stitches.
Gardai in Henry Street are investigating and looking for any witnesses to this assault to contact them on 061-212400.
