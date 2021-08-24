Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Six Limerick towns and villages to benefit from new €7 million fund

Six Limerick towns and villages are set to benefit from a new €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts. Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock, Rathkeale, Askeaton and Bruff have all been nominated to receive funding.
 
The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit. Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture. A total of 124 towns and villages were included in the announcement.
 
Minister of State for Skills and Further Education and Fianna Fáil TD for County Limerick, Niall Collins, has welcomed the announcement adding “This funding announcement is about making our towns and villages across Limerick more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike. I would encourage business and property owners in Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock, Rathkeale, Askeaton and Bruff to contact Limerick City and County Council for information on how to apply.
 
“I have no doubt that the projects funded through this initiative will make a huge difference to our towns and villages in Limerick and, most importantly, to the families who live there.”
 
The list of towns included is available on gov.ie.

