Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Tragic: Funeral arrangements for Limerick man due to be married

Tragic: Funeral arrangements for Limerick man due to be married

The late Myles ‘Miley’ Harty from Askeaton / Picture: Facebook

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG Askeaton man due to be married on Saturday will tragically be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The late Myles 'Miley' Harty, aged 20, died following a single vehicle collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at around 1am on Saturday morning - just hours before he was due to wed Kate Quilligan. He was a passenger in the car.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, August 24, in St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

He is very deeply regretted by his loving parents Miley and Margaret, sisters Noreen, Margaret and Nicole, brother Jimmy, fiancée Kate Quilligan, niece Amelia, brothers-in-law Connie and Eddie, other relatives and friends.

Tributes have been flooding in for the Myles on social media and the rip.ie condolence book.

"Our sincere condolences to the Harty and Quilligan families on such a tragic loss. Miley's smile and laughter will be remembered by us all. We include you all in our prayers at this sad time," read one.

Another message says: "Such a tragedy on his wedding day. My heart goes out to all of you, his family but especially to the girl he had decided to spend the rest of his life with. I can't imagine what you must be feeling but remember you and all his family have your own special angel watching over you all from heaven. May he rest in peace."

Another reads: "We want to express our sincere condolences to Miley, Maggie and family. Young Miley was such a great person with a big heart. He always tried to help others. He will be in our prayers always and never forgotten. May he be surrounded by the angels and forever at peace. Until we meet again my friend."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media