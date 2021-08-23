Tragic: Funeral arrangements for Limerick man due to be married

A YOUNG Askeaton man due to be married on Saturday will tragically be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The late Myles 'Miley' Harty, aged 20, died following a single vehicle collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at around 1am on Saturday morning - just hours before he was due to wed Kate Quilligan. He was a passenger in the car.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, August 24, in St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

He is very deeply regretted by his loving parents Miley and Margaret, sisters Noreen, Margaret and Nicole, brother Jimmy, fiancée Kate Quilligan, niece Amelia, brothers-in-law Connie and Eddie, other relatives and friends.

Tributes have been flooding in for the Myles on social media and the rip.ie condolence book.

"Our sincere condolences to the Harty and Quilligan families on such a tragic loss. Miley's smile and laughter will be remembered by us all. We include you all in our prayers at this sad time," read one.

Another message says: "Such a tragedy on his wedding day. My heart goes out to all of you, his family but especially to the girl he had decided to spend the rest of his life with. I can't imagine what you must be feeling but remember you and all his family have your own special angel watching over you all from heaven. May he rest in peace."

Another reads: "We want to express our sincere condolences to Miley, Maggie and family. Young Miley was such a great person with a big heart. He always tried to help others. He will be in our prayers always and never forgotten. May he be surrounded by the angels and forever at peace. Until we meet again my friend."