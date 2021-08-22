Daily National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday 21st August, NPHET are reporting 1,688* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
As of 8am today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
