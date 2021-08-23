Limerick Weather: Monday August 23, 2021

Any mist and fog will quickly clear on Monday morning. It will be a warm and mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine but isolated light showers will develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 20 to 23 degrees generally but it will be a little cooler near the coast and winds will be light and variable.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Settled with some sunshine and above normal temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells, but mist and fog is likely to develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 11 of 14 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mist and fog will quickly clear on Tuesday morning leaving a largely dry day with warm spells of sunshine. Some isolated light showers may develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally but a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts in the light easterly breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. Temperatures will reach 20 to 25 degrees and winds will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light northerly or variable winds.

THURSDAY: Dry and mostly sunny with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. Possibly cloudier in the northeast, keeping highs around 17 to 19 degrees. Winds will continue light and will be north to northeast or variable in direction.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another dry night with mist and fog patches and lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and northeast.

FRIDAY: Another mostly dry and sunny day although a few showers may develop in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light easterly or variable winds.

OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEKEND: Early indications suggest that the settled spell will continue into the weekend, with mostly dry weather and near or above average temperatures. Showers may develop at times.