BREAKING: Highest number of Covid-19 cases since January reported

THE Department of Health is reporting 2,125* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
This figure relates to the situation up to midnight on Friday. This is the highest recorded number of cases since January and it is the third time this week that the number of reported cases has been over 2,000.
As of 8am today, 259 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
