Health workers deserve 'more than applause' says Limerick senator

A LIMERICK-based senator has called on the government to deliver a real reward to frontline health workers in recognition of their role in the fight against Covid.

Senator Paul Gavan is demanding an immediate intervention from the Minister of Health Stephen Donnolly after it emerged that negotiations between health workers’ unions and the HSE have stalled.

”“Frontline workers across our health service took the fight to Covid and put their lives on the line to protect our loved ones and our communities. In Limerick city staff in University Hospital Limerick and St John’s Hospital worked above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and to contain the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Gavan, a member of Sinn Fein, says frontline workers “deserve more than just applause from this government” and he is seeking action from government to resolve the impasse.

“I am calling on the Minister to intervene to ensure a meaningful reward is given to these workers. That reward could be in the way of a financial bonus, additional leave or some combination of similar measures. But nothing will happen without political will from the government,” he stated.