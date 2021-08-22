Weather in Limerick and Dublin for All-Ireland Sunday

MUNSTER: All-Ireland Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright spells developing but mostly cloudy with a little patchy drizzle in places especially in west and southwest coastal areas. Maximum temperatures 18 to 20 degrees in light southwesterly or variable winds.
Tonight will be mainly dry with variable cloud cover but a little patchy drizzle is possible, especially in the west and southwest. In calm conditions, patches of mist or fog are likely. Minimum temperatures 9 to 13 degrees.
LEINSTER: Again it will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells developing, but cloudy spells also, with a slight chance of one or two light showers. Maximum temperatures 19 to 21 degrees, in light westerly or variable winds.
Mainly dry tonight with variable cloud cover but a little patchy drizzle is possible, especially in the west and southwest. In calm conditions, patches of mist or fog are likely. Minimum temperatures 9 to 13 degrees.
