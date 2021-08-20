Limerick priest’s green vestments are very apt for Masses in Cork parish

WHEN Fr Eamonn Kelleher celebrates Masses in Kildorrery church this weekend he will be wearing his green vestments.

“I will be dressed in green and white but I'm not making any sort of statement with the colours, but people can take from it what they like,” laughed Fr Kelleher, who is a proud Kilmallock man.

He has been parish priest in Kildorrery – just a few miles from the Limerick-Cork border – for almost five years. Indeed, 30 of his 32 years as a priest have been spent in the Cloyne Diocese. As far as the Leader can make out, Fr Kelleher is the only Limerick priest ministering in County Cork so he has a unique insight into the Rebel mind.

“Cork people are very proud of their county. For Cork people, Cork is the garden of Eden. There is always great expectation when it comes to the Cork hurling team. But there's great respect for Limerick, and for the Limerick hurling team here,” said Fr Kelleher.

What’s the mood like amongst parishioners?

“There's great humour and banter going around Kildorrery. It’s a great GAA parish, very strong at all levels and ages. There's a healthy balance of natives and a lot of Limerick people who live up around Kildorrery.

“Sean O'Donnell, who is the performance analyst for the Limerick hurlers, lives in Kildorrery village. There is huge respect for him and the work he has done. Our sacristan in Kildorrery is Louise Kennedy, a very proud Limerick woman, a native of Kilcornan parish.”

“There are a lot of green and white flags around, as many as red and white to be honest with you as far as I can see,” said Fr Kelleher, whose late father hailed from Cork.

The parish priest plans to watch the All-Ireland final at home in Kilmallock with mum Marie.

The PP will leave prayers to the man above out of the equation.

“We'll leave it all to the natural talent of both teams,” said Fr Kelleher, who will have to go looking for his red vestments if Cork win on Sunday!