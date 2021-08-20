Limerick company's appeal to retain large 'hardstanding area' rejected

A COUNTY Limerick haulage company is facing the prospect of having to remove a large hardstanding area which was constructed without planning permission.

O'Carroll Haulage and Crane Hire Ltd has been unsuccessful in its appeal against the decision of Limerick City and County Council to refuse permission for the development.

The company had sought to retain the extended ‘hard standing area, security lighting and boundary security fencing’ at a site adjacent to its premises at Court, Kildimo.

The ‘development’ at the centre of the An Bord Pleanála appeal, is located on around 2.6acres of land in a rural area off the N69.

The local authority refused permission for a number of reasons including the “unacceptable scale” of the development “due to it being located in an unserviced rural area”.

It was submitted that the applicant should relocate to zoned land and the unauthorised works should be removed.

In his report, Senior Planning Inspector Kevin Moore stated: “The proposed development allows for a very substantial extension of the surfaced area of the site to be utilised for the parking and holding of vehicles and plant associated with the established business. Such a development would allow for a significant expansion of the facility itself as plant and machinery are core components of the business.”

Mr Moore expressed concern the granting of permission would facilitate the expansion of the business.

“While I acknowledge that the business has been operating at this location for many years, I am of the opinion that facilitating, and thus encouraging, the expansion of a development of this nature in this rural area is not best placed,” he stated.

“The established nature of the premises cannot reasonably justify the expansion of the development footprint on this site, which would facilitate potentially significant intensification at this site,” he added.