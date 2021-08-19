19/08/2021

University of Limerick pays tribute to student who died in road collision

Nelia Scheeres was a BMBS student in the School of Medicine at UL

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE President of UL, Professor Kerstin Mey has paid tribute to Nelia Scheeres, a third year medical student who tragically lost her life in a road collision in Kerry on Monday.

Ms Scheeres, originally from Canada, was a BMBS student in the School of Medicine, along with her sister Christi. 

The fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck occurred on the N69, Tralee at approximately 1:15pm on Monday.

Ms Scheeres, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment at the scene.

"It is my sad duty once again this week to make you aware of the heart-breaking passing of another cherished member of our community Nelia Scheeres, from Canada who was a Year 3 BMBS student of the School of Medicine," Prof Kerstin Mey said in her statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nelia’s family especially to her parents Jan (Jaco) and Madine, her sister and fellow BMBS student Christi, her brother Ian and to her extended family and friends and fellow UL students.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

