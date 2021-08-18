Man arrested following 'incident' in Limerick city

The Garda press office have this evening confirmed that Limerick Gardai attended the scene of an incident in Limerick city this afternoon Wednesday August 18, 2021.
The incident, believed to have taken place in the Dock Road area of the city, saw one man (aged in his 40s) arrested shortly after 4.15p.m.
The male is currently detained at Henry Street GS.
Investigations are ongoing
More News
Mayor Daniel Butler at King John's Castle where he unfurled a large Limerick flag | PICTURE: Liam Burke
On UNH'on Limerick: S/S Evan Lewis, Castletroy; Pte Mark Prior, Limerick city; Sgt Steven Warren, Pallasgreen; Cpl Shane McGrath, Moyross; Pte Jamie Henebry, Galbally and Sgt Brian Kelly Limerick city
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.