18/08/2021

University Hospital Limerick confirm scheduled visits can recommence

University Hospital Limerick have this evening confirmed that visiting restrictions imposed, earlier this month, are being lifted and scheduled visits to inpatient wards can recommence, by arrangement, from Thursday, August 19.

The temporary visiting ban announced on August 6 was one of a number of infection control measures adopted in response to an outbreak of Covid-19 at UHL.


Scheduled individual inpatient visits are being coordinated by the clinical nurse managers and ward clerks, in consultation with patients and their families and loved ones. From today, August 18, hospital staff will be making contact with these families and loved ones to arrange/schedule visits. Members of the public who have not arranged their visit in advance cannot be accommodated.


Scheduled visiting slots are being offered at UHL (during the hours of 2-4pm and 6-9pm daily), and Ennis, Nenagh and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals (2-4pm and 6-8pm daily). These timed visits are limited to one visitor per patient, in line with public health guidelines on social distancing and infection prevention & control. Visitors will be temperature-checked on entry to all hospital sites, and will be required to wear a face mask, observe hand hygiene, and undertake a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Noreen Spillane, Chief Operations Officer, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We are pleased to again be in a position, effective from August 19th, to relax these difficult visiting restrictions at UHL. We acknowledge that these restrictions have been particularly hard on our patients and their families. We have made great progress on vaccination and it is encouraging to see continued compliance with the public health guidelines. But while Covid-19 remains in our community, acute hospitals will continue to review visiting and take measures to reduce footfall in clinical areas to protect vulnerable patients and maintain essential services.”

