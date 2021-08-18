Limerick soldiers in Syria show their support for hurlers ahead of All-Ireland final

WHILE the Limerick hurlers are preparing to battle Cork at Croke Park at the weekend, some of their supporters are ready for battle with rebels of a different kind.

Limerick soldiers who are currently serving overseas will be among the thousands of people across the world who will be cheering on the Treaty County from 3.30pm on Sunday. (Irish time)

Among them will be members of the Defence Forces who are currently deployed in Syria – for a six-month tour of duty – as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.

The 63rd Infantry Group deployed to the Golan Heights, in Southwestern Syria in early April to take up the role of the Force Reserve Company in the UN-backed mission.

A number of those serving in the mission are from Limerick city and county and they have been proudly wearing their jerseys and flying the Treaty County flag since the hurlers’ semi-final victory over Waterford.

When not supporting their county, the soldiers’ main task is to operate the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) throughout the mission area and they are ready to rapidly deploy at the Force Commander’s command.

The Group has a wide range of capabilities, including armoured force protection, patrolling and mobility, communications, engineer search and clearance, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, medical and operational expertise.

Since their deployment more than four months ago they have completed multiple operations by day and night.

Their tasks included armed patrols throughout the mission area, armed escorts of United Nations personnel and search and clearance operations of United Nations positions destroyed during the ongoing civil war.

The soldiers, including those from Limerick have been deployed in Syria for more than four months and are due to return to Ireland in October.