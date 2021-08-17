Get to know Limerick’s 19th century suburban villas

The walking tour, hosted by Dr Paul O’Brien, is already sold out
LEADING local academic Dr Paul O’Brien is hosting a walking tour of Limerick’s 19th century suburban villas this Wednesday evening.
Kicking off at 7pm outside the Salesian Primary School, the event forms part of heritage week in Limerick.
After Dr O’Brien’s tour – already sold out – the project will live on as a self-guided walking tour with walkers taken along the route by a special online map, which will feature notes on the architectural style and a historical vignette about the previous occupants.
The Mary Immaculate College lecturer said he is looking forward to paying tribute to forgotten Limerick people, including the local girl who married Jane Austen’s brother, the link to Joyce’s Ulysses, Parnell's right-hand man, and a papal architect!
Dr O’Brien urged those taking part in the self-guided tour not to enter the properties, as these remain private. To download the tour, click here.
