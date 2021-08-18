Limerick Weather: Wednesday August 18, 2021

It will be a rather cloudy start to tomorrow, Wednesday with a few patches of light rain and drizzle in western areas. It will brighten up for a time in the afternoon and some hazy spells of sunshine will develop, but cloud and outbreaks of rain will again develop across the west of the province in the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, mildest in southern areas, in light to moderate westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Continuing mostly cloudy through the week with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Becoming warmer into the weekend but with more showery conditions developing.

Wednesday night: Outbreaks of rain over Munster will extend northeastwards though some northern areas will hold mostly dry with just a little patchy rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees over the northern half of the country, 10 to 14 degrees further south. Light variable breezes will allow mist and fog patches to form.

Thursday: A largely cloudy day though there will be occasional sunny spells. Light outbreaks of rain will gradually clear through the day though some patches of drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mainly light variable breezes.

Thursday night: A mainly dry night to start but more persistent rain will move into the southwest towards dawn. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

Friday: A wet day with outbreaks of rain extending to all areas by the afternoon, turning heavy at times, especially in the south and west. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, turning fresher on exposed coasts.

Saturday: Showers with longer spells of rain will feed up from the south through the day, turning heavy in places. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Sunday: Showers or longer spells of rain will continue through the day, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Early next week: Becoming more settled into next week with a good deal of dry weather. Temperatures will pick up with highs widely in the low twenties.