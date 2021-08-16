16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick is a ‘Mecca’ for good land says auctioneer

Limerick is a ‘Mecca’ for good land says auctioneer

86 acres at Kilmoreen, Kildimo, is being guided at €700,000 by GVM

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

NORMALLY auctioneers put their feet up in August as land generally comes to the market later in the year.

But not 2021.

“Due to Covid people postponed putting properties on the market and now there is a good share of stuff coming on,” said Tom Crosse, GVM Group Property Director.

One of which is 86 acres at Kilmoreen, Kildimo.

“It is an excellent location just 6km from Adare and 4km from Kildimo. Limerick city is just 20 minutes drive. There is some low lying land but in general it is good land. There is a single storey farmhouse with a bit of character. It is a good area for farming. There are good farmers all around,” said Mr Crosse.

He is guiding at €700,000 for the 86 acres which he says is “not outlandish given the current lift in values”.

“There are good dairy men and beef men in the locality. You could see business interest in it as well,” said Mr Crosse.

As well as locally, he expects interest from further afield.

“You’ve always had interest from Kerry and Cork. You have a lot of Kerry farmers who came into big money because of their involvement with Kerry shares. They tend to venture up into west and south Limerick, in particular, to acquire good quality holdings .

“Then you would have farmers in Cork who would be struggling to get a good block of land in their own areas. They see Limerick as a Mecca as well,” said Mr Crosse.

Life's a beach! Significant interest as land along Limerick's riviera comes to market

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media