BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday 14 August, NPHET are reporting 1,758* confirmed cases of #COVID19. Also today, 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the disease, of which 48 are in ICU. The number of new cases is a reduction on yesterday. (Click here for yesterday's figures)
Even if fully vaccinated, we still need to be careful and continue to follow the public health advice.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 15, 2021
Meet up outdoors in small groups where possible
Try to avoid crowds#COVID19
ℹ️ @ronan_glynn pic.twitter.com/fEzUdJj4ni
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
More News
The Community Resource Centre in Ashford where the finishing touches are just being completed | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Thirty three acres at Ballinvoher, Ballysteen – expected to make between €400k and €500k – could be your own private beach resort
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.