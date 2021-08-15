Limerick Lotto player one number away from scooping €10.3m

15/08/2021

A LIMERICK Lotto player was one number away from winning a life-changing amount of money.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s €10,337,475 Lotto draw. Three players nationwide came "agonisingly close to scooping the mega prize", said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

They all won the Match 5 + Bonus consolation prize of €22,332. The three were from Cork, Meath and Limerick, with this person playing online.

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday night’s jackpot were: 09, 15, 25, 30, 32, 34 and the bonus was 42.

Next Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot now rolls to an estimated €11 million.

The National Lottery has called on all big winning ticketholders from the weekend draws to sign the back of their winning tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

