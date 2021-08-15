Limerick Lotto player one number away from scooping €10.3m

A LIMERICK Lotto player was one number away from winning a life-changing amount of money.
There was no winner of Saturday night’s €10,337,475 Lotto draw. Three players nationwide came "agonisingly close to scooping the mega prize", said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.
They all won the Match 5 + Bonus consolation prize of €22,332. The three were from Cork, Meath and Limerick, with this person playing online.
The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday night’s jackpot were: 09, 15, 25, 30, 32, 34 and the bonus was 42.
Next Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot now rolls to an estimated €11 million.
The National Lottery has called on all big winning ticketholders from the weekend draws to sign the back of their winning tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
More News
Members of the Sanctuary Runners - Gill Fenton, Mduduzi Dube, Graham Clifford and Ruth Sikhulekile Ndlovu with Padraic Vallely of Rethink Ireland| PICTURE: Odhran Ducie
The Old Murphy's, Kilmallock Andrew Finn with the Owner of the Old Murphy's, Kilmallock: PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.