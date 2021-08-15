Life's a beach! Significant interest as land along Limerick's riviera comes to market

COUNTY Limerick isn’t know for its long sandy expanses but a rare opportunity to purchase your very own beach has come up in Ballysteen.

Thirty three acres at Ballinvoher, Ballysteen has gone on the market, complete with its very own beach on the Shannon Estuary. It hasn’t exactly been seaside weather of late but during the hot spell having a private strand would have been blissful.

Tom Crosse, GVM Group Property Director, said it is a lovely spot. “All you need is your deck chair,” smiled Mr Crosse.

But while farmers will be more interested in the good land for their cattle, the beach and views of the estuary has sparked interest among the business community.

“There is derelict two storey residence in the centre of the land which is accessed from the road via a sweeping driveway. This should greatly assist if planning is required for a new residence or the existing structure could be refurbished.

“The rolling land gently slopes sown to the beach frontage with breath taking views of the adjoining Shannon Estuary,” said Mr Crosse.

The auctioneer expects the 33 acres to make between €400,000 and €500,000. Only on the market a short while, Mr Crosse already reports “a lot of interest” with around a half dozen making enquiries from both the business and farming communities.

“It is exceptional land laid out in easily managed divisions and well watered and fenced. Nestling just west of the picturesque village of Ballysteen it oozes potential, and is greatly enhanced by its proximity to the estuary and private beach,” said Mr Crosse.

Currently, the land is being let to a dairy farmer. There is a two column hay barn and leanto together with a holding pen and cattle crush. But the new owner could have no interest in those as Mr Crosse reports that business people are back interested in purchasing land.

“They are buying for hobby farming as well as seeing land as a good investment and a very safe haven for money. Some of them are being charged to have money in the bank, and are saying to themselves, ‘We will invest in land’. Land has always held up in value. Even after the economic collapse, farming commodity prices maintained reasonably okay and s a result land values held up. There was no big drop,” said Mr Crosse.

It will be interesting to see who dips their toe in for Ballinvoher.